Tamil Nadu allows bus services to Puducherry from July 12

The Tamil Nadu government will resume bus services to Puducherry starting July 12.

Effective July 12, bus services to neighbouring Puducherry would be operational and retail outlets would be permitted to be open till 9 PM, the government said on Saturday.

Announcing fresh relaxations under the ongoing 'unlock' exercise, the government said restaurants, shops and a variety of other retail stores that were previously allowed to function till 8 PM "with 50 percent occupancy rider," would get an additional hour from Monday.

Competitive examinations for central and state government services shall be permitted, an official release here said.

Till July 19, schools, colleges, zoos, cinemas, bars and swimming pools would continue to be closed down.

Also, social, political, sports, entertainment and cultural events would reamain prohibited as before.

Norms already in force, related to wedding ceremonies and funerals, that cap the number of participants at 50 and 20 respectively, shall continue, the government said.

Tamil Nadu clamped a lockdown from May 10 to combat the second wave of COVID-19 and from last month phased relaxations were provided in lockdown norms corresponding with a decline in virus cases.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the lockdown by another week, till July 19, while announcing a few more relaxations to the restrictions.

> Bakeries, hotels, restaurants and street-side shops can function with 50% upto 9 pm. Operation of bus services to Puducherry have been restarted.

> Competitive exams for state and union government services can be conducted with the required permission and by following the SOP.

> Hotels, tea shops, bakery, sweet and savoury shops, roadside kirana stores can function with 50% occupancy till 9 pm.

Restrictions to continue on:

> Interstate private and government bus services (Except for Puducherry).

> International flight travel

> Cinema halls

> All bars

> Swimming pools

> Public, political and religious meetings

> Entertainment, sports meets

> Schools and Colleges

> Zoos

> Around 50 people will be permitted to attend marriage ceremonies, while only 20 people are allowed to attend funerals.