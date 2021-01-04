Tamil Nadu allows 100% occupancy in theatres days after actor Vijay’s meeting with CM

The state took the decision after prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity.

Tamil Nadu government on Monday allowed theatres in the state to open with 100 percent capacity. The state took the decision after prominent actors including Vijay and Silambarasan requested that cinema halls be allowed to function at full capacity, as new movies are slated to release during and after Pongal celebrations. Actor Vijay had personally met the Chief Minister last week to request for a relaxation in the existing restrictions. Both Vijay’s latest film Master and Silambarasan’s Eeswaran are both expected to release during the Pongal holidays.

The government stated that citing decreasing COVID-19 cases, theatre owners associations in the state made a representation seeking an increase in seating capacity in cinema halls and multiplexes. Following their representation, the government has added the following section to the existing permitted activities:

“The seating capacity of Cinemas/theatres/Multiplexes shall be permitted to increase from existing 0% to 100% by following the Standard Operating Procedure issued already. Further, in order to create awareness among the spectators, the precautionary measures for Covid 19 shall also be screened during the showtime,” the government order issued on Monday states.

Cinemas, theatres and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu had been allowed to reopen from November 10 with 50% of their seating capacity after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed relaxations in the COVID-19 guidelines.

On December 28, actor Vijay had met Edappadi Palaniswami over his upcoming release Master, and the actor, along with others from the movie’s team, had requested the Chief Minister increase the capacity as against the current capacity of 50% seating at theaters. The movie starring Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan and Arjun Das, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, is slated to be the biggest release in Tamil post the pandemic.

