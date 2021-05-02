Twenty five days have passed since Tamil Nadu came together to choose its next state government. On May 2, the votes polled by around 5 crore voters in the state will be counted in 75 counting centres across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 6 in a single phase to elect MLAs to all 234 of its Assembly constituencies. The bye-poll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat also took place on the same day after the seat fell vacant due to the death of H Vasanthakumar of the Indian National Congress.
The electoral contest to the Chief Ministerâ€™s chair is primarily between DMKâ€™s MK Stalin and incumbent CM Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK. For MK Stalin, this is the first Assembly election the party is facing under his leadership after the death of DMK Patriarch and five-time Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, for Edappadi Palaniswami, this election is a referendum on his term as the Chief Minister of the state, a post he took over after the demise of the AIADMK Supremo and four-time Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
For Tamil Nadu itself, the 2021 Assembly election is historic as it is the first election in over five decades that is being fought without Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa. TNM brings you regular and timely updates of the counting process in Tamil Nadu in our liveblog.
