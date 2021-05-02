Tamil Nadu 2021 election results LIVE updates

Votes polled by around 5 crore voters in the state are being counted in 75 counting centres across Tamil Nadu.

Twenty five days have passed since Tamil Nadu came together to choose its next state government. On May 2, the votes polled by around 5 crore voters in the state will be counted in 75 counting centres across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 6 in a single phase to elect MLAs to all 234 of its Assembly constituencies. The bye-poll to the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha seat also took place on the same day after the seat fell vacant due to the death of H Vasanthakumar of the Indian National Congress.

The electoral contest to the Chief Ministerâ€™s chair is primarily between DMKâ€™s MK Stalin and incumbent CM Edappadi K Palaniswami of the AIADMK. For MK Stalin, this is the first Assembly election the party is facing under his leadership after the death of DMK Patriarch and five-time Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. Meanwhile, for Edappadi Palaniswami, this election is a referendum on his term as the Chief Minister of the state, a post he took over after the demise of the AIADMK Supremo and four-time Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

For Tamil Nadu itself, the 2021 Assembly election is historic as it is the first election in over five decades that is being fought without Karunanidhi or J Jayalalithaa. TNM brings you regular and timely updates of the counting process in Tamil Nadu in our liveblog.

