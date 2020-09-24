Tamil medium school in Gujarat shut, TN CM offers financial support to keep it going

The school was closed without warning on August 11, as the strength of students dwindled over the years.

news Education

Protests in Ahmedabad over the closure of a Tamil medium school has prompted Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami to intervene. Palaniswami in a letter to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has stated that Tamil Nadu is ready to undertake the expenditure for the continuance of the Tamil medium school.

According to a report in Navbharat Times, the school was closed without warning on August 11, forcing students and teachers to protest. The educational institute which taught lessons in Tamil had been set up in 1971 in order to educate the children of migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu who worked in the local mills. And while there were over 500 students in the school at one point of time, the current strength is reportedly only 31, according to the newspaper. Several students of migrant workers had opted for English medium as opposed to Tamil prompting the government to stop instructions in Tamil medium. They were reportedly planning to make the school an English medium institution with Tamil as an optional language.Several students and teachers from the school however protested this move.

"I am distressed to know that the school, which had been imparting education in Tamil medium to mainly migrant labourers, at Ahmedabad in Gujarat has been closed suddenly, citing low attendance. These Tamil children are now left without any choice to continue their education," said the Tamil Nadu CM in his letter.

"Tamil is an ancient language with rich history and culture. Tamils have contributed and are contributing towards the development of Gujarat. The future of Tamil linguistic minority in Gujarat needs to be protected," he added.

The state government has further expressed willingness to handle the financial burden to keep the school running.

"Hence, I request you to intervene in this matter and pass suitable orders for the continuance of the Tami medium school. Tamil Nadu Government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad," stated the letter. "I hope the Government of Gujarat will protect the rights to education of Tamil linguistic minorities. I would appreciate early action in this regard, added the CM.