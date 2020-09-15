Tamil actor Florent C Pereira passes away in Chennai due to COVID-19

Florent, who made his debut in the Vijay film 'Pudhiya Geethai', was 67.

Flix Obituary

Tamil actor and mediaperson Florent C Pereira, known for his role in the 2017 film Enkitta Mothathe, passed away in Chennai on September 14 around 10 pm. The actor was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19. He was 67.

Condoling his death, director Seenu Ramasamy wrote on Twitter, “I can't believe this Film Actor Kalaignar TV Ex GM good-hearted soulful Mr.Florent Perera you are in the midst of us RIP Father My deepest condolence to his family & Friends. (sic)”. Florent had starred in Seenu Ramasam’s Dharmadurai and the yet to be released film Idam Porul Yaeval.

Movie editor Ruben shared a screenshot of a conversation with his uncle Florent and wrote that the latter was always a good mentor to him, right from his childhood.

Florent C.Pereira - He was always a good mentor to me, right from my childhood! A Very Kind & Positive person is with God now! Miss you UNCLE May you cheer those in Heaven too#RipflorentPereira pic.twitter.com/8lt6XsoyW0 — Editor Ruben (@AntonyLRuben) September 15, 2020

Florent C Pereira’s debut as an actor was in actor Vijay’s Pudhiya Geethai which released in 2003. He also acted in films like Sathriyan (2017) and Dhanush’s Vellaiyilla Pattathari 2 (VIP 2) (2017) among others. His role in Prabhu Solomon’s Kayal (2014) brought him acclaim. He played the role of father to the lead character (Anandhi) in this film.

Raja Manthiri, Thodari, Mupparimanam, Taramani, Podhuvaga Emmanasu Thangam are some of the other films in which he appeared. With over 20 years of experience in television, Florent also held important positions in channels such as Kalaignar TV, WIN TV and Vijay TV.

Earlier in August, Tamil producer V Swaminathan who produced films like Kamal Haasan’s Anbe Sivam, Dhanush’s Pudhupettai, Vijay’s Priyamudan and Bagavathi and more passed away due to COVID-19 at the age of 62.

Tamil Nadu has 46,912 active COVID-19 cases as of September 14. So far, 4,53,165 patients have been discharged from hospitals after being treated for the viral disease. 8,434 patients have died due to COVID-19 in the state.

On September 14, 5,742 new COVID-19 cases were added to Tamil Nadu’s tally. This included 991 from Chennai followed by 498 from Coimbatore and 364 from Chengalpattu.