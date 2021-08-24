Tambaram among six municipalities in Tamil Nadu to be upgraded to Corporations

Several residents are certain that several infrastructural developments in these regions will come up in the near future.

The Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru during the Assembly session on Tuesday, August 24, announced that six municipalities will be upgraded to Corporations — Tambaram, Kancheepuram, Kumbakonam, Karur, Cuddalore and Sivakasi. The adjoining areas of Tambaram, such as Semakkam, Pallavaram, Pammal and Anakputhur, will come under the Corporation limits, said the Minister.

Several residents in these regions have welcomed the DMK government’s decision and are certain that several infrastructural developments in these regions are expected in the near future. “As the Tambaram municipality is being upgraded to Corporation, several basic facilities will now be provided to the residents. Tambaram and adjoining areas like Chitlapakkam, Chrompet and others do not have underground drainage systems and individual house water connections. Hence, after upgrading to Corporation, we hope all these issues will be sorted,” said Dayanand Krishnan, a member of Pradeep Karthik Avenue Association, Chitlapakkam.

Dayanand, who is certain that infrastructural developments will soon be provided by the Tambaram Corporation, said that a decade-long demand of Tambaram, Chitlapakkam, Chromepet, and Pallavaram residents has been fulfilled by the Tamil Nadu government.

“We hope that under the new Tambaram Corporation, we will get state-of-the-art civic grievance redressal system, good transparent governance, new house water connection, underground drainage system, and system to save water bodies like lakes and ponds from sewage pollution and modernised solid waste management system,” added Dayanand.

He further urged the officials in Tambaram to begin with the ward delimitation works and requested for the appointment of a Commissioner to address grievances of residents. He further suggested using Smart City and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) funds for building infrastructure.

Meanwhile, besides upgrading the municipalities to Corporation, several town panchayats have been upgraded to municipalities.

The DMK party cadres in Ulundurpet, too, celebrated the announcement by the government and are cheerful about development projects in remote villages and towns.