T Nagar, West Mambalam, KK Nagar: Parts of Chennai waterlogged as rain continues

Several areas in Chennai were inundated once again after heavy rains lashed the city on the night of Friday, November 26, and the early hours of Saturday, November 27. Chennai received 82.5 mm of rainfall up till 5.30 am on Saturday. While Chennai North, which includes Red Hills, Royapuram, Vyasarpadi, etc received 67 mm of rainfall up till 5:30 am on Saturday, the Chennai (Marina) zone received 73 mm. Several parts of Chennai such as the Lake View Road and areas around Arya Gowda road in West Mambalam and streets in KK Nagar (West) including Vembuliamman Koil street, Lambert Nagar, Alwarthirunagar Thiruvalluvar street were all waterlogged. T Nagar, an area identified for area-based development under the Smart Cities Mission, too was flooded post rains on Friday. T Nagar has been amongst the worst affected areas during the November rains in the city this year.

According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) data, Ambattur saw the most rainfall in Chennai at 117mm. Parts of Perambur, Mylapore, Ayanavaram, Mambalam, Alandur, Purasawalkam and Guindy all saw heavy rainfall.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai on Saturday morning said that thunderstorm with light to moderate rain has been forecast for parts of Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Villupuram, Salem, Dharmapuri, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Vellore, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts and Puducherry.

In the state, Avadi saw the most rainfall at 199 mm, according to data from the TNSDMA. Mamallapuram saw 181 mm, Chengalpattu 177mm and Tiruvallur 126 mm.

In Tiruvallur, the Collector said that heavy rainfall was reported in various parts of the Tiruvallur district and that teams are on the field carrying out efforts to remove water from low-lying areas.

The IMD had issued a red warning for Chennai and several surrounding districts for November 27. A rain holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Chennai on Saturday.

A red warning has also been issued for Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and other districts along the coast. On November 27 and 28, heavy to very heavy rains are likely to continue over isolated places in Chennai, as well as Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram and Chengalpattu district.

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas in Chennai on Friday, including Pulianthope, Stephenson Road, Siva Ilango Road and Ashoka Avenue.