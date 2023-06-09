Swimming lesson turns fatal: Six-year-old boy found dead in private pool in TN

The Police said that around 5 pm when Sashwin walked away from his mother, she continued to feed her younger son. When he did not return, his mother went looking for him and found him floating in the pool.

A tragic incident unfolded in Neelamangalam near Sriperumbudur on Wednesday evening as six-year-old Sashwin Vaibhav drowned in a private swimming pool. According to the police, the boy had been attending summer swimming classes regularly at the said pool.

On Wednesday, Sashwin arrived at the swimming pool accompanied by his mother, Tarika, and his two-year-old younger brother. Following his swimming classes, his mother was feeding snacks to both children.The Police said that around 5 pm when Sashwin walked away from his mother, she continued to feed her younger son. When he did not return, his mother went looking for him and found him floating in the pool.

With the help of others present at the scene, Sashwin was immediately pulled out of the water. He was rushed to a private hospital in Potheri, where doctors unfortunately pronounced him dead. The Manimangalam Police sent the boy's body to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In the aftermath of the heartbreaking incident, Nandhakumar, the boy's father, filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the lifeguards at the pool were negligent in their duties and failed to provide necessary safety equipment. The police have registered a case based on his complaint.