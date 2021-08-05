Swiggy and Reliance BP partner to build electric vehicle ecosystem for delivery partners

Swiggy has announced the commencement of trials, which are aimed towards its commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometres every day through EVs by 2025.

Swiggy has signed an agreement with Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) to build an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem consisting of e-bikes and battery-swapping stations for its delivery partners across the country. This partnership aims to synergise their strengths of scale, reach, and technology to create a greener and cost-effective solution for delivery fleets, the companies said in a release.

Swiggy on Thursday, August 5, announced the commencement of trials that will increase the deployment of EVs in its delivery fleet. These trials are aimed towards Swiggy’s commitment to cover deliveries spanning 8 lakh kilometres every day through EVs by 2025. According to the company, this is part of a concerted effort to operate more sustainably, go pollution-free, and contribute towards the creation of a robust EV ecosystem.

Making deliveries through EVs is expected to lower the running cost of vehicles by up to 40%, leading to higher earnings for Swiggy’s delivery partners. Today’s announcement comes on the back of almost two years of pilot programmes, during which Swiggy explored various models to determine what would make EV adoption easier and more profitable for its delivery partners.

“Business growth should go hand-in-hand with the interests of its stakeholders, the welfare of the community, and minimising the impact on the environment. Swiggy’s fleet delivers millions of orders each month with our partners traveling an average of 80- 100 km daily. As we continue to work towards providing our consumers with greater convenience, we are also mindful of the environmental impact of our operations and are taking the necessary steps to make our journey more sustainable. Transitioning to EVs is an important step in this direction. It will have a positive impact not only on the environment but also empower our delivery partners to earn more,” said Swiggy CEO, Sriharsha Majety.

Reliance BP Mobility Limited (RBML) is set to install battery swapping stations every few kilometres, to ensure a sustainable last-mile food delivery infrastructure . A single pre-charged battery enables a commute of almost 65-80 kilometres. Battery swapping itself will take less than five minutes, ensuring lesser waiting time and more deliveries and earnings for the delivery partners, the company said. Swiggy will also train the delivery partners on how to use the EVs, the swapping stations, and apps that monitor battery performance.

Additionally, Swiggy has also partnered with Hero Lectro, an e-cycle manufacturer and Fast Despatch logistics, a last-mile delivery player in the UK to enable end-to-end delivery of Swiggy orders through cargo e-cycles. In addition to being pollution-free, the advantage of e-cycles is that they do not need immediate swapping or recharging when the battery runs out, it said. They can be charged on regular plug points or continue running on pedal power. The trials are currently running in Bengaluru, New Delhi and Hyderabad.

“With an objective to support GoIs vision of Electric Mobility, RBML has forayed into e-mobility services and is committed to create an ecosystem which will help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the country. Leveraging best of BP’s global learnings in electrification, RBML is setting up a robust and sustainable infrastructure comprising EV charging hubs and battery swapping stations offering digitally enabled services to all stakeholders,” said Reliance BP Mobility Ltd (RBML) CEO, Harish C Mehta.