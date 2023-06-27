Sweet Kaaram Coffee: Amazon Prime announces woman-led Tamil series

Joining the list of Tamil web series is Sweet Kaaram Coffee, made by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman.

Flix Web Series

Joining the list of Tamil web series is Sweet Kaaram Coffee, made by Bejoy Nambiar, Krishna Marimuthu, and Swathi Raghuraaman. This woman-led show is all set to stream on Amazon Prime from July 6. The series stars Madhoo, Lakshmi, and Santhy. With eight-episodes, the series has also been dubbed in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. The series is created by Reshma Ghatala, and produced by Lion Tooth Studios Pvt. Ltd.

According to the showmakers, Sweet Kaaram Coffee encapsulates an unforgettable journey of three women from different generations rekindling their love for life, and discovering the sweet-and-fulfilling scent of self-reliance and self-discovery.

Reshma Ghatala told IANS that, “Journeying with women from three different generations, Sweet Kaaram Coffee showcases them breaking free of outdated expectations and evoke a more self-serving outlook, placing their happiness on the same pedestal as that of others.

She also added that, “The wbes-series is a fresh, lighthearted, urban family drama that’s perfect for the entire family. It befittingly exemplifies the real life bonds between members of a family; the disagreements, the affection, the disappointments and the reconciliations, that make it evermore relatable and truly entertaining.”

Aparna Purohit, head of content at Prime Video India said, “It is a heartwarming story of three women from different generations, who break convention to embark on a journey that empowers them to rediscover themselves, realize their worth, and rejuvenate the zest for living life on their own terms. We’re delighted to have partnered with Lion Tooth Studios to showcase such a lively series, and are confident that audiences all over the world will truly appreciate it.”