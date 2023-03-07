Survivors who alleged sexual abuse by writer Konangi demand public apology

The survivors said in their statement that they now wished for an “accountable and holistic healing process”, which should ideally include Konangi and his brother Murugaboopathy, and their healing as well.

news Sexual Abuse

After multiple allegations of sexual abuse were levelled against well-known writer Konangi in the span of a week, the survivors have come forward with a statement of demands regarding the action to be taken against the perpetrator. In the joint statement, the survivors have asked that Konangi publicly acknowledge the abuse, and protection be given to the survivors who have spoken out against him. They have also demanded that measures be taken to ensure such abuse is not repeated by Konangi.

Konangi, who is known for novels such as Pazhi, Pidhiran and Tha, is also associated with the drama troupe Manalmagudi, led by his brother Murugaboopathy. From February 26, many people from the troupe spoke out about the sexual abuse they had faced from Konangi. “We are persons sexually abused by Writer Konangi, since at least 2013. We are members of Manalmagudi, a theatre troupe led by Murugaboopathy, Konangi's brother. We first came out publicly about this abuse on 26 February 2023 with an anonymous email sent to select supporters of Manalmagudi. We followed this with personal posts on Facebook,” the statement said.

The survivors also said in their statement that they had first approached Murgaboopathy in 2017 seeking action regarding the sexual abuse. “At these times we had been assured by Murugaboopathy or Boobalan, the troupe manager, that this issue will be dealt with and none of this would be repeated again. Pacified in various ways by these assurances, we did not pursue this issue further, till it became apparent that this abuse by Konangi continued till 2023, involving at the least the new members of the troupe,” they added.

Further, the survivors said, “If any harm comes upon us, physical, mental, emotional, as accusations, or in any other form, or any others, we will hold Konangi, Murugaboopathy and Manalmagudi responsible. Vilification intimidation, threats, or any other form of overt and covert violence, against us, as victims/survivors of this abuse, to silence us and to protect the interests of Konangi and Murugaboopathy and Manalmagudi should not be possible and/or tolerated by anyone.”

The four demands outlined by the survivors are that both Konangi and Murugaboopathy publicly acknowledge and apologise for the abuse; ensure that no one else is similarly abused; that those who have come forward are not intimidated or harassed in any manner; and that future pursuits of the survivors are not curtailed because they have spoken out.

The survivors have also said that they wish for an “accountable and holistic healing process”, which “should ideally include Konangi and Murugaboopathy and their healing.” They further added, “We hope for this to be a model or process for all others in similar situations to truly address issues of abuse, particularly sexual abuse, that are prevelant in each and every space of art and society.”

The statement has been shared by many in solidarity with the survivors, including the LGBTQIA+ collective Orinam. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association (TNPWAA) had issued a statement in solidarity with the survivors. In their statement, TNPWAA expressed shock and condemnation of Konangi and Murugaboopathy’s actions. “They must offer a proper explanation for the accusations against them. We will support whatever steps towards justice the artists who have been affected take,” the statement said.