Suriya stands by Jyothika in donation row, says humanity is beyond religion

Suriya's response comes days after Jyothika was dragged into controversy over an old speech in which she asked people to donate to schools and hospitals just as they do to temples.

Flix Controversy

"Even if a tree is silent, the wind does not leave it alone," begins actor Suriya's open letter which he tweeted on Tuesday, several days after his wife and actor Jyothika was dragged into controversy over an old video. The statement comes as a response to the communal narrative being built over Jyothika's remarks during an award function earlier this year. In her speech, she had requested people to donate to schools and hospitals just as they do to temples.

However, the speech went newly viral, and the actor has faced a barrage of abuse from right wing supporters who have called it an insult to Hinduism and temples. She had compared the grandeur of the Brihadeeswara Temple to the pathetic state of a hospital where they shot the film Raatchasi, and made her appeal.

Firmly standing by the statements that Jyothika made, Suriya said, "Jyothika has said schools and hospitals too should be held with high regard like one would the temples. 'Some' have taken offence. The same opinion has been expressed by Vivekananda and other spiritual gurus. Helping people is equal to god’s offerings. This is an idea prevalent from Saint Thirumoolar’s times. Those who dislike good thinking, those who do not listen to such thoughts will not know this."

Though a lot of people supported Jyothika for her views, especially at a time when healthcare in India has come under the spotlight thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, there were many who slammed her. This includes former Bigg Boss contestant Gayathri Raghuram who is vocal about her right wing views on Twitter. A section of users also objected to the reference to the Thanjavur temple, citing it as an insult to their traditions and identity. Although Jyothika did not say that people must not donate to temples, her words were twisted to give a communal colour.

In his letter, Suriya, who is well-known for his work in the field of education, went on to reiterate that humanity is above religion.

“We would like to teach our children that humanity is important and is beyond religion,” he added.

Pointing out that people from all faiths believe god resides in schools and hospitals, Suriya went on to say, "In these times of coronavirus, when everyday life has been affected, the support and belief that people have reposed in us give us great joy."

He also acknowledged the role played by the media in handling the controversy and wrote, "Whenever some people have tried to malign our names with wrong intent, many people have shown us their support. We thank all those who stood by us. The media too handled this perfectly.”

Jyothika was speaking at an award function hosted by the monthly magazine, Just For Women (JFW), in which she won ‘Best actress in a women-centric film’ for the movie Raatchasi that released last year. Jyothika played a government school teacher in Raatchasi and the comments were made in that context. Narrating a personal anecdote, the actor had said, “So a request — I have said this in Raatchasi too, Gowtham has said — that you are donating a lot of money to temples, painting it and maintaining it, donating to the temple hundi. Please put the same amount into buildings, schools, hospitals. It's very important.”