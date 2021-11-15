Suriya donates Rs 10 lakh to Parvati Ammal, the real-life inspiration for Jai Bhim

Suriya released a statement on November 14 announcing that a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh will be opened in the name of Parvati Ammal.

Flix

Actors Suriya and Jyotika’s home production banner 2D Entertainment announced on Monday, November 14, that Suriya will open a fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh in the name of Parvati Ammal, whose life story inspired the plot of Suriya’s latest outing Jai Bhim. Parvati Ammal fought for her husband Rajakannu and sought justice after he was killed in police custody.

“The interest acquired for the FD will be given to Parvati Ammal every month. It will be ensured that the amount is given to her children after her death,” Suriya announced in a statement. Jai Bhim is based on a pro-bono legal case fought by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru in 1993 when he was an advocate. Justice K Chandru has disposed of over 96,000 cases and is known for some of his landmark judgements.

Prior to the release of the film, Suriya donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu government for the education and welfare of Irular students. Irulas are classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG). The amount was donated to the Pazhankudi Irular Educational Trust, which works towards the education and welfare of the Irular students. The cheque was handed over to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on November 1.

The TJ Gnanavel directorial also stars Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others in pivotal roles. The film landed in controversy after a legal notice was sent by the Vanniyar Sangam state president to key people involved in the Jai Bhim team, including director TJ Gnanavel, alleging that some of the scenes in the film are defamatory to the Vanniyar community. They also sought an unconditional apology and removal of the scenes. On the other hand, many celebrities, politicians and fans extended their support to team Jai Bhim on the issue.

Anbumani Ramadoss of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) had also issued a letter on social media, claiming that Jai Bhim was a planned attack on the Vanniyar community. In response, Suriya released a letter on November 11 stating that no one from the film’s team had any intention of hurting any single individual or a particular community.

