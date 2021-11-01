Actor Suriya meets CM Stalin, donates Rs 1 cr towards education of Irular students

Suriya’s latest film 'Jai Bhim' is based on the Irular tribe community.

Actor Suriya, whose film Jai Bhim is releasing on Amazon on November 2, donated Rs 1 crore to the Tamil Nadu government for the education and welfare of Irular students. The actor handed over the cheque to Tamil Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, November 1. The Irulas are classified as a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG). The actor donated the amount to the Pazhankudi Irular Educational Trust, which looks after the education and welfare of the Irular students.

Jai Bhim movie is a film based on a real-life incident involving the Irulars, who are framed by the police in a false case, knowing that they do not have any resources to legally challenge the police. In the film, Suriya plays the role of Chandru, a lawyer espousing anti-caste ideology. He is inspired by revolutionaries Dr BR Ambedkar, Periyar and Karl Marx, and fights for the justice of these victims who are jailed unjustly. The film has received wide appreciation from those who have watched the premiere show.

In an official communication, the Chief Minister, who also watched the film, showered appreciation for the heart-wrenching film. Stalin detailed his experience watching the film in a two-page letter. He said that the movie made his heart heavy and did not let him sleep throughout the night. Stalin said that the film has well documented the hardships of Irulars, and that he liked the way the story was told in an artistic manner. CM Stalin said that in some instances, a few mistakes by the police personnel bring disrepute to the entire department.

Further appreciating Suriya, whom the CM fondly referred to as his brother, said that the actor not just acted as Chandru, but lived as the character with impressive acting performance. He also appreciated the actor for choosing such a script and deciding to produce it under his own production house. Jai Bhim is produced by 2D Entertainment.

Responding to the Chief Minister’s compliments, Suriya ctor said, “I am running out of words. The compliments of the Chief Minister have fulfilled the intent of Jai Bhim. On behalf of the team, my heartfelt thanks to the Chief Minister.”