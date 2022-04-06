Suriya announces release date of Arun Vijay starrer Oh My Dog

The film is slated to premiere on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Actor Suriya who is bankrolling the upcoming family drama Oh My Dog, took to social media on Wednesday, April 6, to announce that the film is gearing up for theatrical release. The film is slated to premiere on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. The film is part of a four-film deal signed between Suriya and Jyotika’s 2D Entertainment and Amazon Prime Video. “Oreo, Waffle, Jo and I, bring to you #OhMyDogOnPrime a film from our hearts to yours, on 21 April @PrimeVideoIN #ArnavVijay #Simba @arunvijayno1,” the tweet read.

Billed as a family entertainer, the film brings together three generations of the popular real-life family (grandfather-father-son trio): Vijaykumar, Arun Vijay and Arnav Vijay, who is making his debut as a child actor. Explaining the crux of the film’s plot, the makers revealed in a statement, “A must-watch for every kid and pet lover, Oh My Dog is a heartwarming tale about Arjun (Arnav) and a blind puppy Simba. It’s a film that every child and family will love to watch, enjoy and relate to; the plot delves into their world of desires, priorities, caring, courage, victory, disappointments, friendship, sacrifice, unconditional love and loyalty.”

Oh My Dog is co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian and S R Ramesh Babu of RB Talkies, while it has music composed by Nivas Prasanna and cinematography by Gopinath.

Earlier, legal drama Jai Bhim, starring actors Suriya and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead, was also a part of the four-film deal. Helmed by director Gnanavel, the movie was inspired by a legal case fought by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice K S Chandru, in 1993, when he was an advocate. Actors Lijomol Jose and Manikandan, too, have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the movie.

Arisil Moorthy's directorial Raman Aandalum Ravanan Aandalum started streaming in September last year, while Jyotika’s 50th film, Udanpirappe, a family drama, released last November. Helmed by Era Saravanan, the film starred actors Samuthirakani and Sasikumar in the lead.

