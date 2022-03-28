Suriya and Bala’s upcoming film Suriya 41 goes on floors

The upcoming movie marks Suriya and Bala’s third collaboration after a gap of 18 years.

Flix Kollywood

Tentatively titled Suriya 41, the film marks the actor’s 41st outing. Reportedly billed as a film having a rural backdrop, the film went on floors on Monday. The duo have collaborated earlier for films like Nandha and Pithamagan. Sharing the announcement with fans, Suriya noted that he has been eagerly waiting to team up with director Bala. He also added that he needs wishes from everyone for this project. The makers of the film also announced on Monday that actor Keerthy Suresh has been roped in as the female lead.

“Been waiting for #DirBala na my mentor to say Action!!! …After 18 years, it’s happiness today…! This moment… we need all your wishes! #Suriya41(sic),” The film is presented by Suriya and Jyotika under the banner of 2 D Entertainment. GV Prakash has been roped in as the music director for the project. The shoot for Suriya 41 commenced in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari, the makers said on Monday. “The shoot of our next, #Suriya41 directed by #DirBala sir started today with a pooja at Kanyakumari!!” the tweet posted by 2D Entertainment read.

The announcement about the film was made on October 28 last year. Penning a heartfelt note about the two-decade long association with Bala, Suriya had tweeted earlier, “He is a person who had more belief in me than I did. He made me experience new worlds. 20 years later, with the blessings of my father (Sivakumar), I am embarking on yet another beautiful journey with Bala with the same enthusiasm.” He also shared a photo where he was seen alongside director Bala and his father, actor Sivakumar.

National award-winning director Bala’s 2001 film Nandha was a big break in the Soorarai Pottru actor’s career. He essayed the role of a gangster in the film. Suriya once again teamed up with director Bala for the 2003 Tamil film Pithamagan. The film co-starred actors Vikram, Sangeetha and Laila in the lead roles. Vikram bagged the National Award under the category of Best Actor for his role as Chithan in the film.