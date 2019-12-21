Suriya 40: After ‘Asuran’, Vetrimaaran to direct Suriya’s next

Film

Coming fresh off the success of Dhanush’s 'Asuran', Vetrimaaran will direct Suriya in his 40th film.

It was revealed on Saturday that ace director Vetrimaaran and Tamil actor Suriya are teaming for a film. This will be the actor’s 40th film. Vetrimaaran is coming fresh off the success of Asuran, starring Dhanush, which released in October this year.

The film is being produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, who made the announcement on Saturday.

In a tweet, he said, “After the tremendous success of Asuran, director @VetriMaaran will be teaming up with @Suriya_offl for the first time in #Suriya40 @theVcreations is happy and proud to produce this film. - S.Thanu”

V Creations’ last outing was Asuran, which was well-received among audiences. The production is also set to be bankrolling Dhanush's next with director Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame. The film reportedly crossed Rs 100 crore in collections at the box office even as it was subsequently released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, Vetrimaaran director is said to be preparing for the sequel to the gangster drama Vada Chennai and a web series Rajan Vagaira. Recently, there were reports circulating on social media that Vada Chennai 2 had been shelved.

Refuting to rumors, Dhanush wrote on Twitter, “Don’t know what caused this confusion among my fans. Vada Chennai part 2 is very much on, Unless you see any official confirmation from my Twitter handle please do not believe in rumors regarding any project of mine. Thank you. Love you.”

Suriya's production house 2D Entertainment recently wrapped up shooting for the Jyothika starrer Pon Magal Vandhal. Directed by JJ Fredrick, it is a female-centric film that has the actor playing the central character. An interesting feature of Pon Magal Vandhal is that it has four renowned directors – K Bagyaraj, R Parthiban, Pandiarajan, and Pratap Pothen in important roles.

