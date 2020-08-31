Suresh Raina acted like a ‘prima donna’, says N Srinivasan on CSK player’s exit

The IPL team announced on Saturday that senior player Suresh Raina returned to India due to ‘personal reasons’ and will not play IPL 2020.

Days after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Suresh Raina returned to India due to ‘personal reasons’, CSK owner and former BCCI President N Srinivasan revealed that the star cricketer was acting like a ‘prima donna’.

Speaking to Outlook, N Srinivasan said that Raina’s sudden departure shocked the team and added that CSK captain MS Dhoni, however, was in full control of the situation. “Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all senior players have learnt to co-exist (sic),” Srinivasan told Outlook. The magazine further reported that Raina was dissatisfied with the room allotted to him in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and that Dhoni could not pacify his teammate.

“My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head,” Srinivasan said, adding that Raina will soon realise what he is missing out on and the money he will lose by not being a part of the tournament.

Calling Dhoni a ‘solid captain’ who is ‘unfazed by anything’, Srinivasan said that Raina’s exit will now provide ample opportunities to the younger players.

On Saturday, CSK’s Chief Executive Officer KS Viswanathan announced that Suresh Raina will not be a part of IPL 2020 and has returned to India due to ‘personal reasons’. It was widely speculated what would have prompted the senior CSK player to return to India and miss the entire tournament. Several media outlets reported that his close relative was murdered by unidentified robbers on August 20 and that was the reason Raina had chosen to return.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to take place between September 19 and November 10 in the UAE. Recently, 13 members of CSK tested positive for coronavirus after they reached UAE, postponing the practise sessions.