Suresh Gopi’s ‘Ottakomban’ to resume shooting

The film was earlier stopped when a plagiarism case was filed against it by the scriptwriter of ‘Kaduva’.

Flix Mollywood

Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban will soon commence shooting again. The film’s progress was hindered due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March last year and it had suffered another major setback when a plagiarism case was filed by Jinu Abraham, scriptwriter of the film Kaduva.

The judge hearing the matter ordered the filmmakers to stop all work pertaining to the film unless major changes were made to the script. It may be noted here that the Prithviraj starrer Kaduva is based on the main character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and the court ordered the makers of Ottakomban to refrain from using it.

Read: In relief for Prithviraj’s ‘Kaduva’ team, HC stops progress of Suresh Gopi film

Recently, Suresh Gopi posted a photo that revealed his get-up in the film and wrote: “With all your blessings, beginning Ottakkomban’s chariot ride.” It is his 250th film as an actor.

Producer Tommichan Mulakupadam wrote on his social media page: “On this occasion when theaters are open and the Industry gets its breath back, I am happy to announce that my new project 'Ottakkomban' starring superstar Suresh Gopi is all set to begin. By God's grace, the film will start rolling soon.”

The film’s director Mathews Thomas Plammoottil said in an earlier interview to the Times of India that Suresh Gopi plays a family man with some issues. The audience who expect a mass action film as well as those who like family dramas will be satisfied, Mathews claimed.

Reports are that Joju George and Mukesh will also play important roles in Ottakomban.

The film is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam under the banner Mulakuppadam Films. The technical crew of this action entertainer includes Harshavardhan Rameshwar for music, Shaji Kumar for cinematography and Noufal Abdullah for editing. The film is scripted by Shibin Thomas.

The first look motion poster of Ottakomban was shared on social media by its lead star some weeks ago. Sharing the first look, he wrote in his Instagram handle, “#Ottakomban! Attack to defend. Trumpeting soon!”

Another film of the actor, Kaaval, has also resumed shooting. It was confirmed by the film’s director Nithin Renji Panicker that the shooting is in progress at Kollengode in Palakkad. Kaaval is plugged to be a family drama that will revolve on two generations of a family.

(Content provided by Digital Native)