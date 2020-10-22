In relief for Prithvirajâ€™s â€˜Kaduvaâ€™ team, HC stops progress of Suresh Gopi film

Jinu Abraham, the scriptwriter of â€˜Kaduvaâ€™ had filed a case against the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer, tentatively titled â€˜SG250â€™, alleging plagiarism.

Flix Mollywood

A couple of months ago, reports surfaced that the scriptwriter of the upcoming Prithviraj starrer Kaduva, Jinu Abraham, had filed a case against the makers of the Suresh Gopi starrer, tentatively titled #SG250, alleging plagiarism. The writer filed the case at the Ernakulam District Court and the magistrate, after hearing both parties, issued an order to the makers of SG250 to stop all work associated with the film until further orders. This issue came up before the Kerala High Court recently and the judge hearing the matter ordered the makers of SG250 to stop all work on the film unless major changes are made to the script.

It may be noted here that Kaduva is based on the main character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and the court has ordered the makers of SG250 to refrain from using it. Incidentally, the scriptwriter of SG250, Shibin Francis, was an erstwhile associate of Jinu Abraham.

With the court restraining the makers of SG250 from proceeding until major changes are made to the script, the shooting of Kaduva is expected to begin soon. It may be noted here that Prithviraj Sukumaran made the announcement about Kaduva last year on his birthday, October 16, revealing that it will be a mass action entertainer that his fans have been wanting him to do for a long time now. Interestingly, he is collaborating with director Shaji Kailas after six years.

The film is scripted by Jinu Abraham, who had worked with Prithviraj in Adam Joan. Speaking about Kaduva in an interview earlier, Jinu had said that it is a complete mass entertainer set in the 1990s. The film is inspired by a true incident, he added, revealing that only 5% of the story is based on the real incident while the rest of the plot is fictional.

Prithviraj currently has Aadujeevitham in the making. He and Amala Paul play the leads in this film which is directed by Blessy. The filmâ€™s technical crew includes Resul Pookutty for sound designing, KU Mohanan for cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad for editing. Aadujeevitham will bring the Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman back to the Malayalam film industry. The film is bankrolled by KG Abraham under the banner KGA Films. The shooting of the film was in progress in Jordan earlier this year but the team had to return mid-way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The star was last seen in Ayyapanum Koshiyum, which released in February this year. The film received positive reviews from all quarters. The late director Sachy had helmed the film. Jakes Bejoy composed the music with Sudeep Elamon handling the camera and Ranjan Abraham editing the film. The film was bankrolled by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion.

(Content provided by Digital Native)