Surendra Natarajan of Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel booked under Goondas Act in TN

The action was taken based on the instructions of Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

news Controversy

The Tamil Nadu police have slapped a case under the Goondas Act against Surendra Natarajan, who was the anchor of a video on the Karuppar Koottam YouTube channel which allegedly made derogatory comments on lord Murugan and ‘Kandha Sashti Kavacham’,

the song sung in his praise. The case was registered against Surendra based on orders by Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

The YouTube channel run by rationalists was pulled up earlier this month after the video was widely shared on social media. Following the viral video, the cyber crime police registered a case based on a complaint from a leader of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit.

The Central Crime Branch had earlier registered a case under Section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), Section 153 (A)(1)(a) ( Promoting enmity between different groups), Section 295(P) (Injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) besides Section 505 (1)(b) and Section 505(2) (Statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On July 15, the police arrested M Senthil Vasan from Velachery, who was associated with the YouTube channel. The next day, Surendra Natarajan surrendered before the Puducherry police. The Chennai crime branch last week arrested two more technicians of the YouTube channel; Somasundaram of Otteri and Guhan of Maraimalai Nagar.

The Tamil Nadu Central Crime Branch earlier removed all the videos uploaded on the Karuppar Koottam channel.

BJP leaders have held several protests stating that the video hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. The leaders also demanded that the police take action against Surendra Natarajan.

Though there were posts on social media linking the rationalist YouTube channel with the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, the party denied any association.

The DMK said that a few groups were attempting to portray the DMK party as ‘anti-Hindu’ and were using this issue to campaign against them on social media.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth meanwhile, appreciated the government for directly intervening in the issue and removing the videos from the channel. He also said the YouTube channel made a “disgusting” video and hurt the sentiments of Hindus.