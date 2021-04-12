Rajinikanth back on 'Annaatthe' sets, picture with director Siva shared online

â€˜Annaattheâ€™ is expected to release on November 4, for Deepavali.

Flix Kollywood

The shooting for superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s upcoming film Annaatthe is currently underway in Hyderabad, after it was stopped in December 2020 following a few crew members testing positive for the coronavirus. The actor flew to Hyderabad on April 8 for the same. Sun Pictures, which is producing Annaatthe, shared a still of Rajinikanth and director Siva from the sets on Monday.

The photo, taken with the sun near the horizon in the background, shows the actor in traditional clothing. Director Siva is in the frame too, and the photo captures the two sharing a laugh. The background has a hand-drawn cart and plenty of trees, setting the scene of a rural area.

In addition to superstar, who was recently honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the film also has actors such as Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish playing important roles. With music by National award winner D Imman, the film will have cinematography by Vetri and will be edited by Ruben.

Annaatthe is Rajiniâ€™s next film after Darbar, which was released in 2020. Annaatthe is expected to hit the screens for Deepavali this year on November 4.

In December last year, Rajini along with other stars including Nayanthara, flew to Hyderabad to resume shooting for Annaatthe for the first time after the pandemic-induced lockdown. However, they soon had to pack up after a few crew members contracted the coronavirus. Rajinikanth also spent a few days at a private hospital in Hyderabad due to severe blood pressure a few days later.

The hospital, at the time, shared that though the actor did not have COVID-19, his blood pressure showed severe fluctuations, for which he was kept under observation. After receiving a clean bill of health from his doctors, Rajinikanth returned to Chennai a few days later. He has rejoined the sets of Annaatthe now, a few days after the Tamil Nadu went to polls on April 6 for the Assembly election.