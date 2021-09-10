Superstar Rajinikanth looks stylish in the first-look poster of Annaatthe

Helmed by director Siva, the ensemble cast of the action drama stars Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others.

Flix Kollywood

The first-look poster of one of the most anticipated movies of the year, superstar Rajinikanthâ€™s Annaatthe was unveiled on Friday, September 10. Clad in a veshti and white shirt, Rajinikanth is seen sporting a stylish look in the first look poster. A temple fest forms the backdrop. Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the movie, shared the poster with fans on social media.

Following speculations of direct Over-the-top (OTT) for the movie, the makers officially clarified that Annaatthe has been slated for theatrical release on November 4, marking the festival of Deepavali. Helmed by director Siva, the film is billed as a rural drama. Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran, Annaatthe stars an ensemble cast including actors Rajinikanth, Meena, Khushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Jackie Shroff, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Soori and Sathish among others.

Annaatthe has soundtracks and background score by composer D Imman, while Ruben is on board as the editor. Vetri is on board as the cinematographer for the project. Director Siva rose to fame with Kollywood film Siruthai, starring Karthi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

Earlier, a photo from the sets of Annaatthe, which was shared by director Siva, went viral on social media. Rajinikanth was seen sharing a laugh with the director. The photo, taken with the sun near the horizon in the background, shows the actor in traditional clothing. The background has a hand-drawn cart and plenty of trees, indicating it was taken in a rural area.

Superstar Rajinikanth wrapped up shooting for the movie in the month of May and returned to Chennai from Hyderabad in a chartered flight. Earlier this year, actor Rajinikanth was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke award. Considered to be Indiaâ€™s highest film honour, the award is presented by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Directorate of Film Festivals.

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadossâ€™s 2020 film Darbar. The action thriller co-starred actors Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas and Suniel Shetty in the lead. It had music by popular composer Anirudh Ravichander.