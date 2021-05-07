Sundeep Kishan teams up with director Vi Anand for new movie

Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the movie marks the second time collaboration between Sundeep and Anand after 2015 movie ‘Tiger’.

Flix Tollywood

Marking the occasion of Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan’s 34th birthday on Friday, the makers of his upcoming movie announced that he has signed a new project with Disco Raja fame director Vi Anand. The shooting for the project will commence once the COVID-19 situation improves and normalcy is restored. Touted to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, the movie is produced by Rajesh Danda under the banner of Hasya Movies. The project marks the director-actor duo’s second-time collaboration after the 2015 film Tiger.

Sharing the announcement poster on social media, director Vi Anand extended his gratitude to Sundeep. The tweet read, “#Tiger with you was a film that gave me an identity. Your trust was a turning point in my life. Thank you for being you and standing by me through and through. Happy birthday my tiger!!@sundeepkishan @RajeshDanda_ #HBDSundeepKishan”

#Tiger with you was a film that gave me an identity.Your trust was a turning point in my life.

Thank you for being you and standing by me through and through.

Happy birthday my tiger!!@sundeepkishan @RajeshDanda_ #HBDSundeepKishan pic.twitter.com/CsfrU5sjFU — vi anand (@Dir_Vi_Anand) May 7, 2021

Others from the film fraternity including Vishnu Vishal and various production houses conveyed their wishes to actor Sundeep on his birthday.

Sundeep awaits the release of the upcoming action-comedy film Gully Rowdy. He will be sharing the screen with actors Neha Shetty and Bobby Simha. The teaser of the movie was recently unveiled by actor Vijay Deverakonda. The action-entertainer is bankrolled by Kona Venkat. The shooting commenced in December last year in Visakhapatnam. The movie is currently slated for theatrical release on May 21.

Sundeep was last seen in the Telugu movie A1 Express. Actor Lavanya Tripathi starred opposite Sundeep in the sports-drama. The film explores how hockey players have lost their significance due to crony capitalism, corruption and lack of funding. The Dennis Jeevan Kanukolanu directorial is the Tollywood remake of Tamil movie Natpe Thunai. The sports drama released on March 5 this year.