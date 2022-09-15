Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: Nora Fatehi questioned by Delhi police

This is the second time that Nora Fatehi has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.

Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi, on Thursday, September 15, appeared before Delhi Police's Economic Offences Wing for investigation in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, officials said. This is the second time that she has been summoned for questioning by the Delhi Police for her alleged role in the case.

“She will be questioned alongside Pinki Irani who allegedly introduced her to Chandrashekhar and was quizzed on Wednesday along with actor Jacqueline Fernandez in connection with the case,” police said. A senior police officer said both Pinki and Nora have joined the probe at the Economic Offences Wing's office at Mandir Marg.

Bollywood actor Jacqueline was questioned by the police for over eight hours in connection with an extortion case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. During the interrogation, the actor has admitted to having been in a relationship with Chandrashekhar for six months but claimed that she did not know about his activities, a police officer said on condition of anonymity.

Pinki and Nora will be quizzed separately at first, and then be confronted and questioned together, the officer said. Though the agency had questioned Nora for six to seven hours on September 2 and recorded her statement, she is being further interrogated as there are "certain unanswered questions", the officer added.

"There are some contradictions in the statements made by Pinki. So, it is important, we confront both of them together. Also, Pinki is suspected to have played the key role (in introducing Nora Fatehi to Chandrashekhar), so it is important that we ask the unanswered questions and seek clarity," the officer said. Nora was earlier questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case.

Chandrashekhar, who is currently in jail, is accused of cheating various people, including high-profile individuals such as former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh. On August 17, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a chargesheet naming Jacqueline as an accused in a multi-crore money laundering case linked to Chandrashekhar. According to the ED, Nora and Jacqueline received luxury cars and other expensive gifts from him.

