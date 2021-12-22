Sukesh Chandrasekhar was arrested in August for carrying out a Rs 200 crore con while in a jai in Delhi. This was perhaps the highest amount extorted by a jail accused. His victim was Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, who was also in jail on money laundering charges. Sukesh had promised to secure bail for Aditiâ€™s husband in return for cash.
Aditi Singh was hardly his first victim. The conman has duped multiple people over the years by pretending to be connected to a political leader or someone in the government. He had spoofed Union Home Minister Amit Shahâ€™s office number to get in touch with Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. He then told her that he was the owner of Sun TV and a member of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaaâ€™s family. Once he gained Jacquelineâ€™s trust, he flooded her with gifts worth crores of rupees. The actor has been questioned for her connection to the conman.
In this episode of â€˜Let Me Explainâ€™, TNMâ€™s Anna Isaac details who Sukesh Chandrasekhar is, how he pulled off a 200 crore rupee con in jail, and how Jacqueline Fernandez is connected to him?
