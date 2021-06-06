Sujith Kumar, R Ponni among 26 IPS officers transferred in Tamil Nadu

This is the third reshuffle of IPS officers after the MK Stalin government assumed office.

The Tamil Nadu Government in another bureaucratic rejig in the police department, effected the transfer of 26 IPS officers. This is the third reshuffle of IPS officers after the MK Stalin government assumed office. A government order issued on Sunday stated that K Palanikumar, Superindent of Poilice (SP) Railways has been posted as SP, Commercial crime investigation wing, Chennai. K Stalin, SP, Master control room, Chennai has been posted as SP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai. TP Suresh Kumar, SP-II, Crime against women and children, Chennai has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, Chennai.

R Ponni, SP Central Range, DVAC has been transferred as SP Idol wing, Chennai. M Chandrashekharan, DC Law and Order Salem City is posted as commandant of Tamil Nadu special police battalion, Vellore. A Thangavelu, SP State Human Rights Commission has been posted as SP EOW- II, Chennai. Sujith Kumar, Madurai district SP is posted as SP, NIB-CID, Chennai. M Durai, SP is posted as the Assistant Inspector General(AIG) of Police, Headquarters.

Deepa Sathyan, SP from the office of DGP at Police headquarters have been posted as SP, Railways, Chennai. P Perumal, SP, Virudhanagar district has been transferred as SP, Enforcement, Chennai. R Sivakumar, SP, Ranipet is transferred to Tamil Nadu Police academy as SP administration.

K Sugumaran, DC traffic, Madurai City has been posted as SP Marine Enforcement Wing, and D Shanmughapriya, SP Kancheepuram district has been posted as SP Crimes division, Chennai. D Ashok Kumar, SP Marine enforcement wing is posted as SP, IPR, Enforcement cell, Chennai. G Subbulakshmi, SP who was to the DGP office has been posted as SP, CIU, Prohibition offenses, Chennai.

M Chandrashekharan, DC, Law and Order, Salem City has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special police battalion, Vellore. A Thangavelu SP, SHRC Chennai is posted as SP, EOW-II, Chennai. R Pandiarajan, SP Nilgris district has been posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Battalion, Poochampalli. In 2019, Pandiarajan was transferred from being Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police for outing the name of a sexual assault survivor in the Pollachi multiple sexual assault case.

M Bhaskaran, DC, Headquarters, Madurai city has been posted as SP Civil supplies, Madurai Zone, M Kingshi, SP Special investigation cell, DVAC, Chennai has been posted as SP, II, Crime against women and children. K Adheevarpandian, DC, Headquarters, Chennai has been posted as SP, Railways, Trichy.

T Senthil Kumar, Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion, Vellore has been transferred to New Delhi and will head the TN Special Police battalion there.

S Radhakrishnan, SP Villupuram district has been posted as commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police Battalion, Avadi, PK Pethu Vijayan is posted as SP Police Master control room Chennai and K Gunasekharan, SP Enforcement, Salem Zone has been posted as SP CSG, Nagapattinam.

