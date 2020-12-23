Sugathakumari, a pensive poet who fought for nature and mankind, passes away

One of the most active campaigners of the Save Silent Valley Movement, Sugathakumari became as known for her activism as her poems, penned with pain.

news Obituary

Renowned poet and activist Sugathakumari passed away on Wednesday, after testing positive for the coronavirus on December 22. She was very critical and not responding to medication. She was admitted at the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram and passed away at 10.52 am on Wednesday.

A year-and-a-half ago, Sugathakumari, like a premonition, said that she had to disclose a few things to Mathrubhumi, one of the most popular Malayalam dailies in Kerala. In the interview that followed, the renowned poet and activist said that she thought 'her time was nearing'. She had just had a heart attack and went through a lot of pain. She spoke of her family, Abhaya, the home she began for destitute women and people with mental illnesses, and of her last wish to visit the Silent Valley again.

She was one of the most active campaigners of the Save Silent Valley Movement when it took shape in the 1970s. Silent Valley â€“ a tropical evergreen forest in Palakkad district â€“ was at the time proposed by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to host a hydroelectric dam. Environmentalists all over the world fought against the proposal that would not only destroy part of the forest but also threaten the lives of endangered lion-tailed macaques. Sugathakumari wrote a poem â€“ Marathinu Sthuti (Hymn to a Tree) -- which was recited at every other protest to save the Silent Valley.

It was also in Palakkad that Sugathakumari and a few others created Krishnavanam, converting a stretch of barren land in Attappady to a natural forest.

In the years that followed, she became one of the first people that environmentalists in the state called when there was any sort of threat to nature. Even in her advanced years, sheâ€™d be the first to go and stand before a tree when authorities wanted to cut it without fair reason.

In 2006, when she was awarded the Padma Shri for her works of poetry, she told a reporter that she was walking away from everything, she had seen too much and a lot of it did not seem important to her anymore. But in 2018, when five nuns protested in Ernakulam against the bishop accused of raping their colleague, the then 84-year-old Sugathakumari thawed. She took part in a protest in support of the nuns outside the Secretariat and simply said that it was her duty to be with them.

Read: â€˜My duty to be with themâ€™: Why poet Sugathakumari is supporting protesting nuns