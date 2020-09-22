Sudha Kongara to team up with Ajith for big budget action film?

GV Prakash Kumar, actor and composer, spoke about the possible collaboration of the filmmaker and the star on a Twitter live chat.

Actor-composer GV Prakash Kumar has hinted that filmmaker Sudha Kongara is likely to team up with actor Ajith Kumar for a big-budget action film. In a live chat with his fans on twitter, Prakash opened up about Sudha’s possible collaboration with Ajith.

“If the project happens, it’ll be amazing. I’ve heard the script from Sudha and it’s fantastic. If Soorarai Pottru is on one level, this film will be on another level altogether. It’ll be a huge action film (sic),” Prakash said. Recently, Puthiya Thalaimurai has reported that talks have already been initiated with Sudha and if everything goes as planned, the project will take off next year.

Sudha, who made a strong impression among critics with R Madhavan starrer Irudhi Suttru, is gearing up for the release of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru, which will skip theatres and release directly on Amazon Prime on October 30.

The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The project, which marks Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the first collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by GV Prakash Kumar. Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldn’t immediately give his nod since he was occupied with multiple commitments.

Watch: Soorarai Pottru - Teaser

Meanwhile, the shooting of Valimai directed by H Vinoth was stopped in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence.

Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Ajith and filmmaker H Vinoth, who have earlier teamed up for courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, are reuniting for Valimai. The genre of the film is still unknown; however, reports have emerged that Ajith will be seen playing a cop after a long time.

Tollywood actor Kartikeya of RX-100 fame has been roped in to play a pivotal role in the film. The actor celebrated his birthday on Monday and wishes poured in from Ajith's fans. In a reply tweet, he wrote, "Special thanks to all #ThalaAjith sir fans for showering so much love on my birthday. I promise to work hard and make us all proud... Konjam porumaiya irunga.Neenga edhir parthadha vida sirapaana oru update vara pogudhu #Valimai #WaitingForThalaDharisanam

Enna Naa Solradhu??"

(Content by Digital Native)