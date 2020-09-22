Vijay Sethupathi's 'Ka Pae Ranasingam' to release on pay-per-view, priced at Rs 199

The film will be releasing on the OTT platform on October 2nd.

Flix Kollywood

It was announced recently that the Aishwarya Rajesh-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Ka Pae Ranasingam will be getting a direct online release on pay-per-view portal Zee Plex. The actor himself announced this on his Twitter handle. The film will be releasing on the OTT platform on October 2nd and will be available for Rs 199 per view for the audience. The film will be streamed live in over 150 countries.

Touted to be an emotional drama that has been written and directed by P Virumandi, the film has been produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh of KJR Studios. Sources in the know say that the film is based on a true story, on the farmers' plight in the country.

Stay home, stay safe, we're bringing #KaPaeRanasingam HOME TO YOU on @ZeeplexOfficial Releasing in 5 Indian languages, subtitled in over 10 International languages, streamed in over 150 countries! It's going to be MASSIVE! #KaPaeRanasingamOnZee @kjr_studios pic.twitter.com/7YxQzt6odA â€” VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) September 11, 2020

Vijay Sethupathi will be essaying the titular character, while Aishwarya will be playing his wife. Ka Pae Ranasingam is the fourth film where Vijay Sethupathi and Aishwarya will be seen sharing the screen space together. The film also has journalist-turned-actor Rangaraj Pandey playing the role of an IAS officer along with Yogi Babu, Vela Ramamoorthy, Samuthirakani, and Poo Ram in prominent roles.

The film has music by Ghibran and cinematography by NK Ekhambaram.

Vijay Sethupathiâ€™s last film as hero was Sanga Thamizhan that released last year. The film was directed by Vijay Chander. Raashi Khanna and Nivetha Pethuraj played female leads in this flick while Soori and Nassar were seen in pivotal roles. Vivek-Mervin composed music for Sanga Thamizhan with R Velraj being the cinematographer and Praveen KL in charge of the editing.

Vijay Sethupathi currently shooting for Jana Gana Mana direccted Deepak Sundarrajan, son of veteran actor and director Sundarrajan. Deepak was an associate of well-known director AL Vijay. The film will have Taapsee Pannu as the leading lady Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in a special role in the film.

The actor also awaits the release of Vijay starrer Master in which he plays the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is an action-thriller produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The soundtrack has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while cinematography has been done by Sathyan Sooryan and editing by Philomin Raj.

He also has another film titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal to be directed by Vignesh Shivan in which he shares the screen space with actors Samantha and Nayanthara. The starâ€™s other films in the pipeline are Kadeisi Vivasayi, Maa Manithan, Laabam, etc.

Watch the film's teaser here:

(Content provided by Digital Native)