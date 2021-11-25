Students protest against cop named in Kerala law student's suicide note, detained

Mofiya had named Circle Inspector Sudhir in her suicide note, alleging that he behaved rudely with her when she attempted to file a complaint against her husband.

news Protest

Seventeen students from the Al Azhar College in Thodupuzha, who were protesting after the death of their college mate, 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen in Kerala’s Aluva, were detained by the police. The students raised slogans demanding justice, and the removal of Circle Inspector CL Sudhir. The CI was named in Mofiya’s suicide note, as she alleged that he behaved rudely with her when she attempted to file a complaint against her husband, Muhammad Suhail, for dowry harassment and domestic abuse.

The students were detained during their agitation at the police station. During the protest, the students were heard shouting ‘We want justice’, even as police officials were seen pushing students, including women, into police vans and taking them away. One student told the media that they gathered there to protest because they believe in the law, as they are law students.

Mofiya died by suicide on November 22 night, and the Aluva police arrested her husband, Suhail, and his parents Yusuf and Rukhiya the next day. In her suicide note, Mofiya had also named CL Sudhir, the Circle Inspector of the Aluva police station, who allegedly behaved rudely with her when he called the two families together for “reconciliatory talks”. Hours after they met at the station, Mofiya ended her own life.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the Ernakulam Range, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, has submitted a report to the Deputy General of Police regarding the CI's conduct. The report states that Mofiya had first approached the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) of the Aluva station nearly a month ago, on October 29, to file a complaint against her husband. However, no action was taken until November 17. She was asked to come to the station on November 18, but as she had an exam, she went to the police station with her father only on November 22. The two families were called there for a “compromise” talk and not for the complaint to be filed. Sudhir also allegedly behaved rudely with Mofiya, and even made her feel like the perpetrator.

The DIG had reportedly asked Circle Inspector Sudhir about why there was no action in the matter between October 29 and November 17. However, Sudhir reportedly said that he was caught up in other work.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.