Kerala law student ends life, names husband for dowry harassment and cop for inaction

Mofiya Parveen's husband Muhammed Suhail was arrested after he was named in her suicide letter, but no action has been taken against the police official.

news Domestic violence

“Papa, you were right. He was not a good man….” — This is what 21-year-old law student Mofiya Parveen Dilshad wrote before ending her life on the night of Tuesday, November 23. In her suicide note, Mofiya named her husband Muhammed Suhail, his parents Yusuf and Rukhia, and also the Circle Inspector of the Aluva police station.

Mofiya, who hailed from Kerala’s Aluva and was studying for LLB at a college in Thodupuzha, met Suhail on Facebook. Their friendship grew into a relationship, and after Suhail contacted a marriage broker, he and Mofiya got married in April this year. According to Mofiya’s father Dilshad V Salim and her friends, Suhail had said that he had a job in the UAE, and that he was a vlogger. Soon after the wedding, Suhail reportedly told Mofiya that he wanted to become a movie producer, for which he would need Rs 40 lakh.

Mofiya, who did not believe in the concept of dowry, refused Suhail’s demand. And that is when trouble began for her. According to her father, Mofiya became a victim of domestic abuse. He said that Suhail was in reality unemployed and depended on Mofiya’s earnings from her work as a freelance designer.

A few days ago, Mofiya had approached the Aluva Superintendent of Police with a complaint and was redirected to the Aluva station. On Monday, November 22, Mofiya and Suhail’s families gathered at the police station as the Circle Inspector CL Sudhir called them there. Mofiya’s family has alleged that Sudhir was rude to her and this made Mofiya feel dejected. Hours after she returned from the station, Mofiya died by suicide. In her suicide note, she wrote that action should be taken against the policeman.

Suhail had also sent a registered talaq notice to the family’s mosque, however, the mosque officials did not recognise the talaq as it was reportedly “old-fashioned” and not according to the law. But Suhail’s behaviour and the foul language he used at the meeting was enough to make the officials take Mofiya’s side, and they reportedly said that the talaq would even be a good idea.

However, Mofiya’s situation did not improve, and in October, she filed a domestic violence complaint with the Aluva police against Suhail and his family. But Mofiya did not get any respite at the meeting arranged on Monday at the police station to broker a compromise either. In the station, a frustrated Mofiya slapped Suhail. While the police version is that CI Sudhir reprimanded her for the same, Mofiya’s family has said that the CI behaved rudely and made her feel like the perpetrator.

Police arrest Suhail

Muhammad Suhail and his parents were nabbed by the Kothamangalam police on Wednesday, November 24, after he was named in Mofiya’s suicide letter. He has been charged with abetment to suicide. No case has been registered against CI Sudhir. Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath has been protesting outside the station, demanding action against the Circle Inspector.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.