Bengaluru apartments body ties up with hospitals to vaccinate residents, staff

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation is tying up with Manipal Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals to facilitate community­‐level vaccination camps.

news COVID-19

The Bangalore Apartments’ Federation (BAF), a federation of over 950 apartment complexes, launched the #Vax4Allcampaign on May 29 to facilitate vaccination for residents of resident welfare associations across Bengaluru. This comes at a time when Bengaluru along with the rest of the state has completed a month of lockdown (since April 27 midnight), in a bid to ease the burden on the stretched healthcare system in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 second wave.

BAF said it is partnering with leading city hospital chains like Manipal Hospitals, Fortis Healthcare, Narayana Health and Apollo Hospitals to facilitate community­‐level vaccination camps for residents as well as for domestic/housekeeping workers employed in apartment complexes. “Through this campaign, BAF plans to support about two lakh households across their member network with more than a million residents and staff who could avail the benefit,” BAF said in a statement.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, who inaugurated the drive virtually, said, “While the number of cases are coming down, we need to continue taking essential measures to ensure that the current peak is effectively contained and future preparedness is built in. Vaccination is a very important step towards that – vaccine supplies are getting better too, with Bengaluru having vaccinated more than 1 lakh people yesterday (May 28).”

The BAF team, including President HA Nagaraja Rao, Vice President K Arun Kumar and General Secretary Vikram Rai, said that BAF will play the role of facilitator to ensure that maximum RWAs avail the service, focus groups like 60+ and 45+ categories get prioritised for express scheduling, and partner hospitals are supported to receive requests in a streamlined manner such that they can execute vaccine deployment with high efficiency and scale.

Any RWA/apartment association wishing to participate in the campaign can write to BAF at info@baf.org.in

As of May 29, the number of vaccine doses administered within BBMP limits stands at 27,64,922 while 3,77,840 doses were administered in Bangalore Urban DC limits.