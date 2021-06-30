Student, friend held in Hyderabad Audi hit-and-run case, cops say both were drunk

Sujith Reddy and Ashish were also booked for attempting to wipe out evidence and criminal intimidation.

The Cyberabad police have arrested three people in connection with a car accident which killed a man travelling in an autorickshaw. The incident happened on Sunday and was caught on camera. While police arrested Sujith Reddy, who was driving the car, and his friend P Ashish, who was travelling with him in the same car, which struck the autorickshaw from behind, near Inorbit Mall in the information technology hub of Madhapur. Sujith Reddy’s father, Raghunandan, has also been arrested for providing false information to the police.

According to Madhapur inspector Ravinder Prasad, a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associate. Both are aged 24. Sujith Reddy is studying at the Indian Institute of Civil Engineering and Management in Goa while his friend is an employee of a software firm in Hyderabad. Both were returning from a party and were drunk, according to the police.

Officials said that while Raghunandan had initially attempted to mislead the police, he later confessed that it was his son and not his driver, who was behind the wheel. Earlier on Tuesday, Cyberabad Traffic Police released the horrific visuals of the accident that occurred around 5.30 am on June 27. The car (Audi A8) being driven at a very high speed hit the three-wheeler from behind on a rain-drenched road.

The autorickshaw was thrown off the road, killing its occupant Umesh Kumar, an employee of Prism Pub, who was returning home. The autorickshaw driver was injured. "After travelling for some distance Sujith Reddy and Ashish got out of the car and tried to remove the number plate to wipe out any evidence," the police official said. When a security guard from a nearby building questioned them, they threatened him and escaped, leaving behind the car,” added the police.

Later, Sujith Reddy's father Raghunandan Reddy approached the Cyberabad police, saying it was his driver who was driving the car at the time of the accident. Police, however, doubted his version. The investigators scanned the CCTV footage to find that it was his son Sujith Reddy who was driving the car. For misleading the police, Raghunandan Reddy was also booked by the police. Meanwhile, the inspector said that Sujith Reddy and Ashish were also booked for causing the disappearance of evidence and criminal intimidation.

(With IANS inputs)

