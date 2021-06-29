CCTV shows speeding Audi ramming autorickshaw in Hyderabad, 1 killed

The accident took place on Sunday at around 5.30am at the IKEA circle in Hyderabad. The driver, who was arrested, was under the influence of alcohol, say police.

The Cyberabad Police have released CCTV footage of a speeding Audi car ramming an autorickshaw at a signal at the IKEA circle in Hyderabad. The incident took place on Sunday, June 27 at around 5:30am when it was raining. In the CCTV footage released, a speeding Audi hits an autorickshaw from behind. The impact forces the autorickshaw to dangerously spin on the wet road, even as the Audi speeds away.

One person was killed in the accident. The victim in the accident, 37-year-old Umesh Kumar had hired the Uber Auto and was enroute to his home in Begumpet when the accident happened. Umesh worked at Prism Pub in Gachibowli and was returning from work. The driver of the autorickshaw escaped with minor injuries.

According to the police, there were two people in the car at the time of the accident and they absconded when they realized that a man had died. “After hitting the auto, they stopped the car and came out to check what had happened. When they realised that a man had died, they immediately took out the number plate of the car and fled from the scene,” said Madhapur inspector P Ravindra Prasad.

The driver of the car was later identified as Sujit Reddy, who was reportedly drunk at the time of the incident. He was travelling along with his friend Ashish and the duo were returning from a party at a friend’s place in Ramky Towers. According to the police, they have substantial proof that the driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

On Monday morning, based on the details collected, when called for investigation, Raghunandhan Reddy, the father of Sujit Reddy, came to the police station along with a 50-year-old driver named Prabhakaran. However, from the CCTV footage obtained, the Cyberabad cops found that two young men were in the car at the time of the accident. On interrogation, when the evidence was corroborated, Raghunandan Reddy and Prabhakaran confessed. According to the police, Raghunandhan allegedly convinced Prabhakaran to admit the crime and promised him a large sum of money and had also assured to get him out on bail.

“In the CCTV footage it is clear that it was a really bad crash, the auto driver was really lucky because he only received minor injuries, whereas the passenger was thrown out of the vehicle and succumbed to a severe head injury,” said the Madhapur inspector.

Watch the video:

Reckless speed and drunk driving of an Audi car kills a passenger (an employee of Prism Pub !! ) in the auto yesterday early morning near Inorbit Mall.



A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been booked against the Audi driver and his associates.#RoadSafety pic.twitter.com/vhJfsiL9cS June 29, 2021

Sujit Reddy was arrested by the police from a flat in DV Colony, and Ashish was arrested later from his home in Yousufguda on Monday.

Raghunandhan Reddy and Prabhkaran were booked under sections 203 (Giving false information respecting an offence committed), 212 (Harbouring offender) and 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), of the Indian Penal code (IPC) and Sujit and Ashish were booked under 304 (2) (Punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of IPC and 184 (Driving dangerously) of Motor Vehicle Act.

