Student body objects to NIT Calicut allowing ABVP event despite ban on campus politics

In a letter to authorities, Students’ Affairs Council questioned the permission given to host an ABVP event on the campus where political activities are banned.

The Students' Affairs Council (SAC) of the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NITC) in Kerala’s Kozhikode has written to the administration expressing dismay over the permission given to host an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) event 'by concealing facts about the programme'. According to the letter, written by the SAC to the institute authorities, the event happened despite the student code of conduct strictly prohibiting political activities within the campus. While the SAC is an elected students' body, ABVP is the students’ wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The event named Students Experience in Interstate Living (SEIL) was held on February 8 following a request from the General Students Body under the banner of EK Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Club, the letter alleged. “Student code of conduct of our institute strictly bans political activities within the campus premises,” the letter read.

SAC has alleged that the event organisers gained permission by concealing facts about the programme. “The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) club coordinator removed ABVP's name from the brochure sent to the NITC community. We are extremely sad that the General Student Body of the institute were fooled into believing that the programme does not have any political affiliation,” the letter alleged. The institute’s Director and Dean Students Welfare (DSW) were part of the programme and were on dais along with the state secretary of ABVP. “The Director even mentioned ABVP in his address,” the letter alleged.

According to the NITC Student Code of Conduct 2022, students are prohibited from indulging in anti-institutional, anti-national, anti-social, communal, immoral or political expressions and activities within the Campus and hostels.

Student organisations and outfits that are political in nature are also not allowed on the campus. Students are strictly prohibited from organising, attending or participating in any activity or agitation sponsored by political organisations.

TNM tried to get a response from the Director and the Dean of the Institute. But the statement issued by them was silent on allegations regarding the event's ABVP connection. "The North East region of our country perfectly embodies the spirit of our wonderful country with its blue valleys, green hills and a plethora of resources. Thirty students from the north-eastern region were welcomed by NITC on February 8, 2023 in an effort to foster emotional assimilation, build cross-cultural ties, and give the students the chance to learn about Kerala's history and culture…They have had a brief tour of NITC campus to know the contribution of NITC towards society and nation-building,” the response said.