'Struggling to meet basic needs': CPI(M) holds protest in Chennai against fuel prices

Those who participated at the protest, held by the CPI(M), said that the price hike is especially affecting people who faced losses in income and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

news Protest

As the prices of petrol, diesel and other fuels continue to skyrocket in the country after a four-and-a-half month hiatus, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Tamil Nadu held a state-wide protest in the premises of Kuralagam, Parry’s Corner on Monday, April 4. In the last two weeks, the prices of petrol and diesel were hiked 12 times, which has become a political flashpoint as opposition parties continue to stage walkouts in Parliament, demanding the issue to be resolved.

In Chennai, those who came together to protest were also agitating against the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority of India’s announcement that the prices of about 800 essential medicines by 10.7%, hitting the pockets of the poor, who are still trying to recover from economic losses during the pandemic. The protesters demanded that the Union government take action to help them and reduce inflation, and slogans of “Let poor people live” resounded.

Thammeem Anchari, a 50-year old CPI(M) worker, emphasised that the COVID-19 pandemic left many people in Tamil Nadu without jobs or incomes, which they still have not recovered from. “COVID-19 left thousands of people unemployed in the country. People are struggling to meet their basic needs. Increase in prices of essential medicines and fuel will drastically affect their livelihood,” he said.

Maheswari, another protester, said that Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders have become unaffordable for her, as prices have almost doubled from Rs 435 per cylinder in 2014, to Rs 965 currently. “I cannot afford a cylinder that costs nearly a thousand rupees. I’m spending Rs 3500 per month on provisions for my family. I need to provide education and other daily essentials for my children apart from food and medicines. I had no other choice and that’s why I’m here protesting against the hike,” she said.

On Monday, April 4, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 40 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last two weeks to Rs 8.40 per litre. Since April 1, the price of LPG cylinders have gone up by over Rs 250, with 19 kg now Rs 346 more expensive. As for medicines, those that are taken for common diseases such as fever, heart diseases, infections, skin diseases, high blood pressure and anaemia have been increased, which has become a source of anxiety for many.

According to Dhanalakshmi, the district secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association — the CPI(M)’s women’s wing — highlighted that the protest was conducted as the hike in prices of such essential commodities has affected economically weaker sections of society the most. “It is not a leftist issue, people all over the country are suffering with the hike. With the lockdown, health issues and unemployment people have a handful already,” she said.