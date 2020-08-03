Strict regulations in West Kochi, BOT bridge to be kept partially open

Kochi City Police said that shops selling essential items in the region will be allowed to open from 8 am to 1 pm.

The West Kochi region of Ernakulam district has been put under severe restrictions after people outside the COVID-19 clusters were reported to have tested positive for coronavirus through local transmission. People living in West Kochi have been restricted from moving to other zones from henceforth till further notice.

Though Fort Kochi and Mattancherry were already considered as COVID-19 clusters, on Sunday night Kochi Police declared that ward number 1 to 28 under the Kochi Corporation limits -- comprising Thoppumpady, Palluruthy, Perumbadappu and Edakochi -- will also be under complete lockdown. Chellanam, a coastal panchayat in West Kochi, is already under lockdown and is considered as a separate COVID-19 cluster.

Kochi City Police also said that shops selling essential items in the region will be allowed to open only from 8 am to 1 pm.

Kochi corporation division 1 to 28 are in containment zone under fort kochi cluster. Complete lockdown will be enforced in that area from midnight and essential shops will be opened from 8am to 1pm only. pic.twitter.com/CyjjJ4ESr2 — Police Commissionerate Kochi (@kochicitypolice) August 2, 2020

“Though four wards -- 11, 13, 17, 22 -- among these have not been declared as containment zones, people there too cannot move out as a total lockdown has been announced," Kochi MLA KJ Maxi told TNM.

On Sunday alone, 22 people in the region including Fort Kochi and Matancherry tested positive for the disease through local transmission. Including Sunday’s cases, over the last four days, 57 people in West Kochi were found to have got COVID-19 through local transmission.

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed among people in the region as BOT Bridge in Thoppumpady was closed and opened multiple times by the police on Monday morning. Hundreds who had reached the BOT junction on Monday were blocked resulting in a crowd. The bridge connects the region with mainland Ernakualm.

“Early morning we came to see if the bridge was opened, and it was. But now they are stopping us. Many have already left for work and how will they come back now,” a resident in the region asked.

Following the confusion, it was decided that the bridge will not be completely blocked but movement will be restricted.

“Those who have already left for work will be allowed to come back. People going for essential duties, including health workers, will be allowed to pass through in the coming days, but no one from the containment zones will be allowed to leave,” said G Poonguzhali, Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Buses of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation going from Alappuzha to Ernakulam, will be allowed to pass through as these buses do not stop inside the containment zones in West Kochi.

Meanwhile, the district administration is yet to give complete clarity on the prevailing confusion. Talking to TNM, one of the councillors of the region said that they are not updated about the situation by the district administration.

“We should also be kept updated about the changes made, we are coming to know from things from the media,” Kunjachann KK, Thoppumpady councillor told TNM.

