Kerala to see heavy rains this week: Orange warning in 9 districts for August 4

The IMD also indicated the formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal towards the later part of the first week of August.

Kerala is set to witness heavy rains this week, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing an orange warning (alert or be prepared) to nine districts for Tuesday, August 4.

Four districts, namely, Idukki, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod have been issued orange warnings on Monday, August 3. On Tuesday, Kannur, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kasargod, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Idukki and Kottayam are expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rains ranging from 64.5 to 204.5 mm).

The districts of Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur and Idukki have been issued orange warnings for Wednesday and Thursday, August 5 and 6.

The warnings also indicated the formation of a low-pressure area over north Bay of Bengal towards the later part of the first week of August. The IMD adds that this low-pressure formation is likely to intensify over northwest Bay of Bengal, off the Odisha coast, by the end of the week.

Weather warnings have also been issued to fishermen in the state, asking them not to venture into the sea for fishing during the week. The release from IMD said, â€œSqually weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph (kilometre per hour) is likely to prevail along and off Kerala coast. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas."

Kerala is predicted to get excess rainfall this year. On July 29, a red colour code warning was sounded in Idukki district by the IMD with widespread extremely heavy rains predicted as parts of the state received heavy showers, inundating low-lying areas and partially disrupting rail traffic. Rains disrupted railway lines in certain parts of Kottayam too, last week, with the Railways announcing partial cancellation and rescheduling of trains.

A landslide which occurred between the Kottayam and Chingavanam stations in the Ernakulam-Kottayam-Kayamkulam section on Wednesday, trains were partially cancelled or rescheduled in this route.