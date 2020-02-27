'Stop violence or resign' : Rajinikanth condemns Centre for failing to stop Delhi riots

He stated that while peaceful protests are acceptable, the agitation should not have been allowed to turn violent.

news Protests

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth, on Wednesday, demanded that the leaders at the Centre resign if they are unable to control the violence in the capital. The Kollywood star pointed out that the violence should have been dealt with an iron fist, especially considering that US President Donald Trump was visiting the country.

The actor was speaking to reporters outside his Poes Garden residence when he expressed his condemnation. He stated that while peaceful protests are acceptable, the agitation should not be allowed to turn violent. He however maintained that CAA will not affect Indian Muslims and that the Centre has clarified its stand on NRC and won't be implementing it.

"They have clearly spoken about NRC. They have not implemented it yet. Why create confusion about it? The protests have to stopped with iron hands. If they can't, let them resign and go, that is all. What is this?" he lashed out. "It is has gone too far. Protests should never be allowed to become violent. Why is intelligence there? You can protest peacefully and not indulge in violence," he added.

The actor further questioned why the Delhi police had failed to predict the violent turn of events.

"The protests in Delhi are a result of the Central Government's intelligence failure. I am condemning the Central government for this. They should have been very careful when a president like Trump has come from America. They didn't gather intelligence properly. They should have used an iron fist and controlled it. I expect them to be careful at least now," he said.

Without naming parties, he admitted to political outfits fanning communal hatred.

"Like I said before, some parties are using communal sentiments to trigger people. This is not correct. If the Centre doesn't stop this now, it will become difficult in the future," he appealed.

Rajinikanth also expressed regret over being associated with the BJP.

"I think protests will not change anything. That is my opinion. Immediately they say I am linked, backed or belong to the BJP. I feel bad that senior journalists and political commentators are saying this," he added.

Responding to Rajinikanth's statement, MNM chief Kamal Haasan stated that his colleague was on the 'right path'.

"Sabash Rajinikanth my friend. Come this way. This is a good way and not a lonely one. An entire state is taking this path. Welcome and Congratulations," he said in a tweet.

Riots in parts of northeast New Delhi began on Sunday and scores have been injured in the violence. Journalists and police have been attacked while the death toll has reached over 20 people.