Stop blaming students, focus on evacuating them: CM Stalin tells Union govt

"It is the responsibility of the Indian government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder," Stalin said. Ukraine-Russia conflict

news Ukraine-Russia conflict

The Union government should stop 'blaming' students and focus on evacuating them from Ukraine and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should 'reign in' Union ministers from making 'unwarranted' statements, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Wednesday, February 2. His statement also stated that NEET is a stumbling block to pursuing medical education within the country and underscored the growing support against it. Hence, getting NEET rescinded must be the immediate goal, he said and expressed grief over the deaths of two Indian students in Ukraine.

"That goal is not far away. Let us together struggle and win," he said in a statement. Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has also now supported this and in a few other states, too, this demand has now started to echo, he said.

“Student Naveen, belonging to Karnataka, who was killed in Ukraine had secured 97% marks in his Class 12 examination. However, he lost the opportunity to pursue medicine due to 'NEET'. As he could not spend a lot, he chose Ukraine and he had no other option,” Stalin said in a statement. “NEET prevented poor, ordinary and middle class students from getting medical education and the struggle to get it cancelled is to remove that danger,” he said adding the Ukraine crisis has now reinforced it and has given a very strong reason for cancelling the entrance examination.

The demand is for the benefit of not only Tamil Nadu students but across the country, he said. In a tweet, the Chief Minister said he was saddened by the news from Ukraine that Indian students have been left in the lurch on foreign soil at this critical hour.

"While students face war attacks and hostile borders, the Union government should stop blaming students and focus on evacuating them to safety. It is the responsibility of the Indian government to safeguard the life of every Indian passport holder. PMO India should reign in their ministers from issuing unwarranted statements and put in their efforts for evacuating every Indian safely," Stalin tweeted.

“The Union government's opinions' on students stuck in Ukraine, ministers' 'interviews' on the matter and the posts in social media in favour of the Union government rubbed salt into the wound, Stalin alleged in the statement. Giving up such a tendency, the union government should come forward to save the lives of each and every Indian student in Ukraine,” he said.

The comment was seemingly a reference to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and Dharwad MP’s comment that “90% of Indians who study medicine abroad fail to clear qualifying exams in India.” The remark had resulted in backlash from several quarters.

"This is not the appropriate time for campaigning or for indulging in publicity. This is the moment to save students who are struggling to save their lives and future. I would like to remind them that this is a very important time to instill confidence in them and bring them back home,” Stalin said.