Stills from Aishwarya Rajeshâ€™s Tamil remake of â€˜The Great Indian Kitchenâ€™ go viral

Aishwarya Rajesh will be stepping into the shoes of Nimisha Sajayan while Rahul Ravindran will be reprising Suraj Venjarmooduâ€™s role from the Malayalam original.

Critically acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen is currently being remade in Tamil by director Kannan. While the Malayalam movie was recently added to streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, stills from the sets of the Kollywood remake of the film have gone viral. Lead actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran are seen in wedding attires in the new photos, indicating that the stills were taken during the shoot of the wedding scene.

Aishwarya Rajesh is seen in a yellow and pink bridal silk saree, whereas Rahul is seen in a white veshti and shirt. The movie went on the floors in Karaikudi on March 22. The Tamil remake is directed by filmmaker R Kannan, whose latest release, Biskoth, was among the first few Tamil films to hit the big screens post-lockdown.

Director Kannan has reportedly acquired the rights to remake the film in Tamil as well as Telugu, and might simultaneously shoot in both languages. However, the makers are yet to reveal further details about the Telugu venture.

The Great Indian Kitchen was directed by Jeo Baby and was released on Neestream, a Malayalam OTT platform. With its well- written characters and thought-provoking narrative, the film won praises from fans and critics alike. Many users have taken to social media to draw parallels between the themes discussed in the film and their personal experiences. The Great Indian Kitchen won hearts with its sensitive representation of gender and patriarchal issues in Indian households.

Prime users were elated after the movie was added to Amazon Prime Video recently. Bollywood actor Rani Mukherjee also praised the filmmaker and the entire team for the movie. The Jeo Baby directorial featured actors Suraj Venjarmoodu and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a number of films in the pipeline. She will be sharing the screen with Nani in the Tollywood movie Tuck Jagadish. She awaits the release of another Tollywood political thriller Republic, where she will be seen alongside actor Sai Dharam Tej. She will also be seen in the Vikram starrer Dhruva Natchathiram.