‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ to be remade in Tamil and Telugu

Director Kannan has acquired the rights for the film, and it's likely to go on floors in March.

After receiving positive feedback for discussing gender and patriarchal issues in relationships, The Great Indian Kitchen will now be remade in Tamil and Telugu by director Kannan. The project is likely to go on floors in Karaikudi from March.

The Great Indian Kitchen was written and directed by Jeo Baby. It featured Suraj Venjaramood and Nimisha Sajayan in pivotal roles. After television channels and streaming giants rejected the movie, it released on Neestream, a Malayalam OTT platform on January 15. The film received positive reviews from film critics as well as the audience for its well- written characters and thought- provoking narrative.

According to the latest update, director Kannan is planning to remake the film in Tamil and Telugu languages. A Times of India report states that director Kannan has acquired the rights to remake the film and will simultaneously direct it in both the languages.

“It’s a critically appreciated film – it has a very strong script and will lend itself beautifully to the Tamil audience’s taste. It beautifully showcased the plight of a homemaker, a wife, and it kind of made us think twice even if we want to ask them to get us a glass of water now, especially when all we are doing is just sitting,” he told Times of India.

Director Kannan mentioned that he will try to rope in prominent actors to play the lead roles. He further added that he will soon make an announcement regarding the cast for the movie. Unlike The Great Indian Kitchen, this movie might hit the big screens.