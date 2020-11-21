Still from Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa’ set leaked online

The Sukumar directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Sethupathi.

Flix Tollywood

After his blockbuster hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun is currently busy with his upcoming project with director Sukumar, Pushpa. The shoot of this multilingual film had resumed recently in Visakhapatnam. The makers unveiled a special video to announce this occasion. Apparently, the makers have erected a huge set where the first schedule of the shoot will take place. Now, in the latest development, a still from the sets of the film has been leaked online. In the picture, Allu Arjun sports a rugged look in worn-looking clothes.



Touted to be an action entertainer, Pushpa is based on red sand smuggling. The film’s first look poster was unveiled on the occasion of Arjun’s birthday in May. The poster features Arjun in a fierce avatar. The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew of Pushpa. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

Last seen on screen in Trivikram’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun also has two more films in his kitty: a project titled Icon, as wells as a pan-India project with director AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, this film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut. While promoting his last Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Arjun confirmed doing a project with Murugadoss in the near future.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV July 31, 2020

The actor will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Siva is currently working on the upcoming Chiranjeevi’s starrer Acharya. Sharing the news, Arjun had recently tweeted: “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while. My best wishes to Sudhakar garu for his 1st venture. Sandy, Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing my love for you guys.”



Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. Jayaram and Sathyaraj were also seen playing pivotal roles in this flick. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, it went on to collect Rs 306 crore at the box office.

