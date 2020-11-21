Allu Arjun's daughter gets surprise horse ride for birthday

Allu Arjun took to Instagram to wish his daughter with a heartening photo.

Flix Entertainment

Allu Arjun is one of the most sought-after actors in Tollywood and he is known to be a doting father to his kids, Ayaan and Arha. On Saturday, Arha celebrated her fourth birthday in a low-key manner. Allu Arjun took to Instagram to wish his daughter with a heartening photo. In the latest photo, she is seen posing with her birthday gift. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Allu Arjun wrote, "Many many happy returns of the day to my Arha. Thank you for the infinite cuteness and joy that you give me. Wishing you a wonderful birthday my little angel. #alluarha"

He also shared another picture on Instagram in which Arha is seen sitting on a horse. Allu Arjun wrote,"Small surprise in the morning for the birthday baby."

Ardent fans of Allu Arjun took to social media to wish lArha and even created a hashtag #HBDAlluArha, that was trending on Twitter. Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on March 8, 2011, and Arha was born in November 2016.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is shooting for director Sukumar's upcoming film Pushpa. The shooting of this film finally resumed earlier this week in Visakhapatnam. The makers unveiled a special video to announce the commencement of the shoot. The makers have reportedly erected a huge set where the first schedule of the shoot will take place.

The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew of the film. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the antagonist.

According to sources, the film which remains untitled as of now, will have its lead star playing a lorry driver and the story is set against the backdrop of red sand smuggling. Reports suggested that Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chittoor dialect from Andhra Pradesh and the director has handed over dialogues to the actor. Allu Arjun and Sukumar have worked together in Arya and Arya 2 earlier and this is their third film together.

Allu Arjunâ€™s last film release was Ala Vaikuntapuramlo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

Content provided by Digital Native.