Stand-alone gyms in Tamil Nadu can reopen from August 10

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami will further be issuing a standard operating procedure to ensure that uniform rules are followed across the state.

The Tamil Nadu government has given stand-alone gyms in the state permission to reopen from August 10. The government has directed that only persons below the age of 50 should be permitted to use the facilities. Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami will further be issuing a standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure that uniform rules are followed across the state.

The Tamil Nadu Gym Owners and Trainers Welfare Association has been requesting the Chief Minister to reopen gyms in the state. They had been shut down on March 24, in view of the nationwide lockdown on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centre, in its recent release, had given permission to states to reopen gyms from August 5. Tamil Nadu, however, did not choose to open them immediately and the government has taken a more cautious route.

Even now, stand-alone gyms are allowed to function from August 10 but gyms attached to hotels or clubs remain closed.

Gym owners across the country have been facing major losses and have been forced to let go of trainers and workers, following the shutdown. Speaking to TNM, several of them had said that they are ready to take necessary precautions when they reopen. In a setting that involves touching shared equipment and spread of bodily fluids,, sanitisation would be the most important factor.

Physical distancing, several claimed, can be introduced through slot-based workouts. People who enter gyms will have to have their temperatures checked. Gyms were also mulling whether to make use of masks and gloves compulsory.

There is also the added challenge of gym members themselves being unwilling to use a public space for workouts. Several people have now chosen to buy equipment and do home workouts. Flipkart and Amazon told TNM that the platforms have seen over twice the growth for home fitness products.