Stalker throws acid on woman in Bengaluru for rejecting his advances

The woman was admitted to a private hospital where her condition is stable.

A young woman in Bengaluru sustained severe burn injuries when a man threw acid on her face. The incident occured on Thursday, April 28, and police said that the man had stalked the woman after she rejected his advances. She was immediately shifted to a nearby private hospital. While she sustained severe injuries, her condition is said to be out of danger and stable.

The incident had taken place near the Muthoot Fincorp office in Sunkadakatte. According to reports, the accused, identified as Nagesh, and the woman, had a quarrel on Wednesday evening and he had even visited her place of work, her colleagues said. He left the place after the colleagues threatened to call the police. Authorities have launched a hunt for Nagesh, said to be around 27 years old, who escaped after the attack. Reports added that Nagesh worked at a garment factory, where the woman used to work earlier, and where they had first met.

Police told the media that Nagesh had followed the woman while she was on her way to work. He then waylaid and poured acid on her. Nagesh had reportedly tried to force the woman to be in a relationship with him. When she refused, he planned to carry out the acid attack, police said. After the incident, Kamakshipalya police rushed to the spot and the woman was shifted to the hospital.

The woman told the police that Nagesh had been harassing her for seven years. Her father also gave his statement to the police. The woman was said to be engaged and her family was making preparations for her wedding. The police said that a case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

