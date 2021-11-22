Kerala woman throws acid on former loverâ€™s face, blinds him in one eye

Police said that Sheeba was married and had two children and wanted to marry Arun Kumar, but he began avoiding her when he got to know she was married.

news Crime

A woman can be seen casually walking up to a man standing with no sense of urgency, puts something on the manâ€™s face and firmly walks away while the man can be seen putting his hands on his face and walking in a different direction. That was Sheeba and Arun, and Sheeba throwing acid on Arunâ€™s face for allegedly not marrying her. A video of the incident is being widely shared on social media.

The Kerala Police arrested 35-year-old Sheeba from Munnar in Idukki district after she attacked her former partner, Arun, blinding him in one eye. Twenty-eight-year-old Arun Kumar of Poojapura, Thiruvananthapuram, is recuperating at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The incident occurred at Irumpupalam near St Antony's Church, Adimali, Idukki district on November 16.

Sheeba was working as a home nurse at Thiruvananthapuram, wherein she got acquainted with Arun Kumar. Some reports state that the two met each other on Facebook. Adimali police Sub-Inspector Mohammed Khani told the media that Sheeba was married to a painter, Santhosh, and had two children. She wanted to marry Arun Kumar but when the latter came to know that she was married and had two children, he started avoiding her. Police said Sheeba invited Arun on the pretext of some urgency to Adimali and on reaching there, threw acid on his face.

Manorama reported that Sheeba asked Arun to come to Adimali after knowing that he was looking for another alliance, and Arun came to Adimali with his friends. He later sought first aid in Angamaly, and was then transferred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

Doctors attending on Arun Kumar said that he has totally lost vision in his right eye. According to police, Sheeba used formic acid, which is widely used for coagulating rubber latex, for the attack. In the melee, Sheeba also reportedly suffered burn injuries but police said that she has not taken any medication.