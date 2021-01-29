Stalker stabs 22-year-old Chennai techie outside her house

Accused Sudhakar reportedly stalked her for a month after she said she was not interested in their relationship anymore.

news Crime

The Puzhal police are on the lookout for a man named Sudhakar after he stabbed a 22-year-old software engineer in Chennai on Thursday for allegedly ending their relationship. The techie, Premalatha of Puthagaram, was stabbed in the stomach by Sudhakar, who reportedly stalked her for a month despite her making it clear that she was not interested in their relationship anymore.

According to the Puzhal police, Sudhakar and Premalatha had been in a relationship from since school days. Premalaltha went on to work in a software firm, while Sudhakar ran a mobile phone recharge shop. Premalatha, however, reportedly found Sudhakar's behaviour and the people he mingled with to be unacceptable and began avoiding meeting him and didn't pick up his calls. This went on for the last month and Sudhakar, angry over the rejection, began to stalk and harass her. Premalaltha reportedly even threatened to file a police complaint against him if he continued to stalk her.

Despite her warnings, Sudhakar went to her residence where she lives with her mother, at close to 5 am on Thursday. The Puzhal police said that he threatened to create a ruckus if she didn't come out of the house to meet him. After initially refusing, she gave in and met him outside. As she stepped out, he stabbed her and left her bleeding inside the bathroom.

On being alerted by her cries of pain, her mother rushed out and the accused was nowhere in sight. The Puzhal police were informed and Premalatha was rushed to the Stanley Government hospital for treatment.

Puzhal police told TNM that efforts are underway to nab the accused and further investigations have to be conducted.

As of now, the first information report (FIR) has been filed against Sudhakar under the sections 447 (criminal trespass), 448 (house-trespass), 294(B) (sings, recites or utters any obscenities in a public place), 334 (voluntarily causes hurt on grave and sudden provocation) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.