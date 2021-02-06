Stalker sets woman and her mother ablaze in Chennai, takes his own life

He committed the crime after the woman got engaged to another man.

news Crime

A man set a woman and her mother ablaze before taking his own life at her house at Korrukupet in Chennai on Friday. The stalker committed the crime since the woman got engaged recently with a Corporation worker and preparations were on for her wedding.

The stalker, identified as Boopalan alias Satish (31), was an engineering graduate, who was working as a Corporation worker. V Ranjitha (26), also a Corporation worker, was residing along with her widowed mother Venkatammal (45) of Anantanayagi Nagar in Korukkupet, as per reports.

On Friday, Boopalan gained entry into her house at Anantanayagi Nagar in Korukkupet and was having an argument with Ranjitha and her mother. However, the argument escalated and he poured kerosene over the mother and daughter and set them ablaze before ending his life.

Around 4 am, neighbours noticed the blazing fire and informed the police. The Korukkupet police rushed to the spot and found three charred bodies.

During the inquiry, it was reportedly said that Boopalan and Ranjitha were in a relationship for seven years. "On learning that the woman was engaged to be married, Bhoopalan, who was also from Anantanayagi Nagar, went to her house with a can of kerosene and resorted to the crime," an official said.

The police team also found a kerosene can and a note by the accused. "The place reeked of kerosene when police entered the house. All the three people were identified and as per procedure the bodies were sent to the Stanley Government Hospital, here, for autopsy," he told PTI.

Ranjitha's father had died two years ago and following his death, she was offered a job at the Chennai Corporation on compassionate grounds. She was engaged to be married to an employee of the Chennai Corporation.

(With inputs from PTI)